Rogers Cup: Novak Djokovic beats Kei Nishikori to win title in Toronto

Novak Djokovic has won seven titles this year

World number one Novak Djokovic won his first title since his surprise exit from Wimbledon with a straight-sets win over Japan's Kei Nishikori in the final of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

Djokovic won 6-3 7-5 in a largely commanding performance.

The 29-year-old, who has now won seven titles this year, has beaten the Japanese on nine successive occasions.

Djokovic, who was beaten in the third round at Wimbledon by Sam Querrey, will represent Serbia at the Rio Olympics.

"I don't need to explain that every athlete dreams of being a part of the Olympic Games," he said. "I'm competing in singles and doubles.

"Hopefully I'll get at least one medal."