Wimbledon 2016: Nicolas Mahut & Pierre-Hugues Herbert win men's doubles

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the men's doubles title at Wimbledon with victory over Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The top seeds beat their fellow Frenchmen 6-4 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 in two hours and six minutes on Centre Court.

It was the first all-French doubles final at Wimbledon and the second Grand Slam the pair have won together.

Herbert and Mahut won the US Open title in 2015 and were runners-up at last year's Australian Open.

Mahut is famous for taking part in the longest professional match in tennis history, losing to John Isner at Wimbledon 2010 in a first-round singles that lasted 11 hours and five minutes.

