Wimbledon 2016: Gabriella Taylor makes quarter-finals in girls' singles

Gabriella Taylor reached the quarter-finals of the girl's singles at Wimbledon with a comfortable win over Rebeka Masarova.

The 18-year-old from Southampton, who is the only Briton left in junior singles competition, beat the second seed from Switzerland 6-1 6-1.

Taylor rarely looked troubled, controlling the match with consistent hitting from the baseline.

She will now face American Kayla Day in the last eight on Thursday.

Day, the 16-year-old fifth seed, overcame Varvara Gracheva of Russia 6-3 6-2 in her third-round match.

Taylor was handed a wildcard into the girls' singles and had already beaten the USA's Morgan Coppoc and Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini in straight sets to reach the last 16.

Masarova is second in the junior world rankings, having won the junior competition at the French Open in May and reached the last four of the Australian Open junior event earlier this year.

However, Taylor has been a regular on the senior tour in 2016, playing nine ITF events and losing in qualifying for both the WTA event in Birmingham and Wimbledon last month. She is ranked 419 in the WTA rankings, over 370 places above her 16-year-old Swiss opponent.

The British number nine was immediately on top on Court 17 after breaking Masarova's serve with a backhand winner in the first game of the match, and broke again in the fifth game to establish a 4-1 lead.

After saving three break points on her own serve she then wrapped up the first set on her third set point when Masarova sent a forehand wide.

Taylor continued to put pressure on Masarova in the second set and broke again in the fourth game, converting her sixth break point in that game to go 3-1 up.

After holding for a 4-1 lead she broke again as Masarova sent a volley long and wrapped up victory in just 56 minutes with a drop shot on her first match point.

The last Briton to reach the girls' singles final at Wimbledon was Laura Robson, who went on to win the title in 2008.

