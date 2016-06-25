BBC Sport - Talking Tennis - Game Changers

Talking Tennis - Game Changers

  • From the section Tennis

Tennis addict Alistair McGowan serves up another affectionate look back at one of the world's greatest tournaments - Wimbledon. Here he looks at the champions who, over the years, transformed the game, setting new levels of excellence and in some cases shocking us all with their antics.

With classic interviews and rarely seen footage from the BBC's archives, this episode features Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe breaking down barriers, Becker and Borg representing youth and (male) beauty, Cash and Agassi and the game's fashion changers, Henman and Murray changing Britain's expectations of success and the most changeable feature of any Wimbledon fortnight - the weather.

This is a live BBC Two stream starting at 10:15 BST

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Talking Tennis - Game Changers

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Root caught by Rahul - did the umpire get it right?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd punished for 'incredible mistakes' - Mourinho

Video

Guardiola praises Man City's 'attitude' & 'desire'

Video

Watch: England lose opener Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Fury vows to 'knock out' Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Kohli 'absolutely fuming' after dismissal on 97

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Frampton stops Jackson in ninth round

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Scotland striker Russell makes young fan's day

Video

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Video

Barnes knocked down by Rosales

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Kohli & Rahane star as India make strong start

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired