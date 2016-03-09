Heather Watson: British number two progresses at Indian Wells

Watson won her third WTA title last weekend despite not having a full-time coach

British number two Heather Watson reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with a three-set win over Galina Voskoboeva.

Watson, 23, was back in action for the first time since claiming her third WTA title at the Monterrey Open on Sunday.

The world number 53 won the first set on a tie-break before her Kazakh opponent levelled the match, but Watson hit back to win 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-1.

"When it was important, I was able to bring out my best tennis," Watson said.

Watson, who was granted a wildcard after reaching the fourth round last year, plays Romanian 32nd seed Monica Niculescu in round two.