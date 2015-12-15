Roger Federer: I have no plans to retire after Olympics

Federer won Olympic gold in the men's doubles in Beijing in 2008 and silver in the men's singles in London four years later

Roger Federer, the 17-time Grand Slam singles champion, does not intend to retire after next year's Olympics.

The Swiss will turn 35 during the Rio Games, where he will play in the singles and mixed doubles, although he has not decided on the men's doubles.

"I've planned all of 2016, you know all the way through the Rio Olympics and beyond," he said.

"No plans to retire yet. I don't have a definite date even though that would help to make things easier to plan."

Federer, who has been competing in the International Premier Tennis League in India, added: "I'm looking forward to next year.

"The Australian Open is obviously a big goal for me. And after that it's going to be a long, tough year.

"So I'm happy I'm feeling fine physically and in good shape and of course, like I say so many times I hope I'm still on tour for a while."