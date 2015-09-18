BBC Sport - Davis Cup highlights: Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis
Watch highlights as Andy Murray beats Thanasi Kokkinakis to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead in the Davis Cup semi-final against Australia.
The British number one played superbly to win 6-3 6-0 6-3 in the best-of-five tie at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.
Dan Evans takes on Australian number one Bernard Tomic in the second match as Britain attempt to reach their first Davis Cup final since 1978.
