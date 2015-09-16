Andy Murray says he plays some of his 'best tennis' in the Davis Cup

Andy Murray prepares for the semi-final tie against Australia at Glasgow's Emirates Arena

Davis Cup semi-final: Great Britain v Australia Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Date: 18-20 September Coverage: Watch live on BBC One or Two, BBC Sport website and app from 13:00 BST. Live commentary on Radio 5 live sports extra on Friday.

Andy Murray says he has played some of the best tennis of his life in the Davis Cup, and hopes there is more of the same to come in Glasgow this weekend.

He is preparing for the semi-final with Australia at the Emirates Arena in the city's East End.

"I've always enjoyed representing my country. It inspires me," Murray told BBC Scotland:

"My results have been more consistent than on the main tour."

The world number three says he has learned a lot from his exit from the US Open in the last 16, though is adamant he is not too disappointed with his American hard-court series, given he won a Masters series event in Canada, and reached the semi-finals in Cincinatti.

"When I do a trip of three-four tournaments I know the media look at one result, but it's important to look at the whole trip.

"I learned quite a lot from the last couple matches in New York, and some of the matches in Montreal and Cincinatti as well, as I played some good tennis, had some tough wins and fought very hard in all of the matches, which was positive."

Murray admitted he was not entirely at his best at Flushing Meadows, but hopes to change his luck in front of a home crowd he feels could be a huge factor in Britain overcoming a 'very tough tie against a very good Australian team'.

"I'm pumped to play, it's a big tie, big event and great opportunity for both teams," said the 28-year-old.

"The crowd last time we played here in Glasgow was fantastic, I expect the same thing again. It's tough not to get up for that regardless how you are feeling, whether a bit down or a bit tired."

Brothers James (left) and Andy Murray brothers could play together in the doubles

And they are in for double the 'Murray Mania' on Saturday, as Andy could feature in the doubles with big brother Jamie.

Success this weekend would mean a long awaited place in the final, the first since 1978. The team will play either Belgium or Argentina, neither of whom have ever won the Davis Cup.

He said: "I'm not thinking about winning, we're worried about this weekend and very, very difficult matches against Australia.

"They have exceptional depth, they have very good singles and doubles teams and many different combinations they can play. They aren't here with their number two player in (Nick) Kyrgios, and their team are still extremely strong."