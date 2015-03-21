Andy Murray loses to Novak Djokovic in Indian Wells semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Andy Murray: Slow start cost me against Novak Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic easily recorded his sixth successive victory over Andy Murray to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The defending champion broke the British number one three times to win the opening set and once in the second to triumph 6-2 6-3 in 88 minutes.

Murray did save three match points but the Scot hit a backhand into the net on the fourth to gift the Serb victory.

Djokovic will face Roger Federer in Sunday's final.

The Swiss world number two beat Milos Raonic 7-5 6-4 in the second semi-final.

In each of Murray's eight victories over Djokovic, he has won the first set.

But a ninth win, and first since the 2013 Wimbledon final, looked unlikely when he was broken twice in his opening three service games.

"I'd have liked to have started both sets better," Murray said. "He was up very quickly in both and coming from behind against those guys is tough.

"There's a reason why he's number one in the world... it's not always just about me."

Analysis from BBC Sport's Russell Fuller This was another relentlessly brilliant performance from Djokovic, who has the ability to squash all hope in an opponent once he hits the front. Murray played poorly, winning less than half of the points on his serve, and making regular unforced errors. He seemed powerless from the word go to prevent a sixth consecutive defeat to the world number one.

Just 40% of Murray's first serves were in, while three double faults and 16 unforced errors littered the first set.

He did break Djokovic in game seven but the three-time Indian Wells champion hit back, breaking to love, to wrap up the opening set in 37 minutes.

Murray gifted Djokovic a fourth break in his opening service game of the second set with another errant forehand.

The Scot had a glimmer of hope at 15-40 in game five but Djokovic responded with two huge serves, one out wide and one down the middle, to take the game to deuce before a towering smash and forehand drive saw him hold serve and lead 4-1.

Both players then held serve before Murray dumped a straightforward backhand into the net to gift Djokovic his first match point.

However, he hit an ace down the centre to keep himself in the match at 5-3 down.

But, serving with new balls, Djokovic raced into a 40-0 lead in the next game and although Murray saved two further match points, he dumped another backhand into the net to end the contest.

Djokovic said: "I was hoping I could be this comfortable and start with the right intensity.

"I made a crucial break at the start and Andy was not at his best. He made a lot of unforced errors and his first serve percentage was low."