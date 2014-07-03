BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2014: Wimbledon 'planker' is British ski cross athlete
Tennis 'planker' is GB ski cross athlete
A BBC camera catches a spectator at Wimbledon trying to perform a 'plank' as she poses for her friend to take a picture while a doubles game is played on court three.
It has emerged on social media that the fan is Britain's ski cross athlete Emily Sarsfield who was enjoying the tennis with her friend and Swiss rival Fanny Smith.
