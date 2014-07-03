BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2014: Wimbledon 'planker' is British ski cross athlete

Tennis 'planker' is GB ski cross athlete

  • From the section Tennis

A BBC camera catches a spectator at Wimbledon trying to perform a 'plank' as she poses for her friend to take a picture while a doubles game is played on court three.

It has emerged on social media that the fan is Britain's ski cross athlete Emily Sarsfield who was enjoying the tennis with her friend and Swiss rival Fanny Smith.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Tennis 'planker' is GB ski cross athlete

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Holland wins Leeds Triathlon despite 'worst transition ever'

Video

World Cup countdown: England win on home soil in 1966

Video

I could have knocked Seferi out in 10 seconds - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'It wasn't easy rooming with Gazza'

Video

'England players told they were too fat'

Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

BBC pundits on England's chances in Russia

Video

Highlights: Canada 10-48 Scotland

Video

Watch: Taylor's quick glovework removes Luus for duck

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired