Wimbledon 2014: Joshua Sapwell & Katie Boulter through in juniors

Sapwell beat third seed Orlando Luz in the first round

Wimbledon 2014

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Date: 23 June to 6 July Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Great Britain's Joshua Sapwell and Katie Boulter progressed into the third round of the boys' and girls' events at Wimbledon.

Bedfordshire's Sapwell, 18, produced a strong display against Romanian Nicolae Frunza, winning 6-4 6-3 on court four.

Leicester's Boulter, 17, came out on top against France's Margot Yerolymos 6-3 6-3 on court 19.

Maia Lumsden, Gabriella Taylor and Isabelle Wallace play their second-round games on Wednesday.

Boulter had defeated 13th seed Priscilla Hon in the first round, and broke Yerolymos in the fifth game of their first set, before breaking again to win the set.

And, as the light was fading, Boulter, coached by former British men's number one Jeremy Bates, finished off her opponent to set up a tie with either third seed Tornado Alicia Black or Rebecca Sramkova in the next round.

Simultaneously, Sapwell was also on court. He had five break points in the second game, but scuppered all of them and was broken in the next, looking frustrated with his performance as he hit the ball long far too often.

But he broke back with a phenomenal volley, before winning the set off the Romanian's serve - sending a return down the opposite line to put him ahead.

In Frunza's first service game of the second, Sapwell took charge, breaking when his opponent miscued a volley near the net horribly.

And the Brit served out the match to set up a potential match against 13th seed Matias Zukas or Pedro Iamachkine.