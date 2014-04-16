Roger Federer could miss French Open for birth of third child

Seventeen-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has hinted he could skip the French Open to be with his wife when she gives birth again.

Federer, 32, has twin daughters with wife Mirka and said last December they are expecting their third child, although they have not said when.

He said: "It's a priority for me trying to be there, trying to support my wife.

"I've played enough tennis matches. Missing a tournament or missing a match wouldn't change anything for me."

Asked if that means he would be prepared to miss the French Open, which runs from 25 May to 8 June, the Swiss player added: "Yeah, let's talk about it when it would happen.

"At the moment, we hope it's not going to be that way."

Federer, who beat Radek Stepanek 6-1, 6-2 in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters, has played in every Grand Slam since 2000.