BBC Sport - Australian Open final: Wawrinka beats Nadal - extended highlights

Wawrinka v Nadal - extended highlights

  • From the section Tennis

Watch extended highlights of a dramatic Australian Open final, as Stanislas Wawrinka beats Rafael Nadal to secure his first Grand Slam title.

An emotional Nadal was close to quitting the match at two sets down with a back injury, only to stage a remarkable recovery and win the third set following a medical timeout.

But Wawrinka withstood the fightback from the world number one and top seed to win 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 and become only the second Swiss man to win a Grand Slam singles title after 17-time champion Roger Federer.

