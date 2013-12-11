Cathie Sabin confirmed as first female LTA president

Cathie Sabin, second from right, is the new LTA president.

Cathie Sabin has been named as the first female president of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Sabin takes over from Peter Bretherton, who is stepping down after three years in the role.

Former deputy president Sabin, 66, is the first woman to hold the position in the LTA's 125-year history.

Sabin described her appointment as "a huge moment" and said: "I don't think many people out there thought it would happen."

Bretherton said: "Cathie's qualities, knowhow and experience make her eminently qualified for this role and, with her at the helm for the next three years, British tennis is in good hands."

Sabin was appointed at the LTA's annual general meeting in London on Wednesday and added: "I am really looking forward to working with you all and coming out around the regions to visit your teams."