BBC Sport looks back at the story of the 2013 Wimbledon championships - the shocks, the slips and the historic British winner.

The 2013 tournament was Andy Murray's year, but it will also be remembered for the dramatic shock defeats of some of the biggest names in tennis.

Steve Darcis, Serhiy Stakhovsky and Sabine Lisicki all hit the headlines after knocking out Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

