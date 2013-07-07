Andy Murray: Wimbledon champion through the years 7 Jul 2013 From the section Tennis Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/23212571 Read more about sharing. Born in Dunblane, Scotland, Murray showed early promise and won the under-14s title at the National Junior Championships in Nottingham in 1999 In 2004, Murray became the first British winner of the US Open boys title, beating Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky Making his debut at SW19 as an 18-year-old in 2005, Murray defeated Radek Stepanek to become first Scot to reach the third round at Wimbledon, before losing to David Nalbandian Murray paired up with his Wimbledon 2013 final opponent Novak Djokovic in the doubles at the Australian Open in 2006 Murray claimed his first ATP title by beating Lleyton Hewitt in San Jose in the same year and moved above Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski in the rankings to become British number one Murray reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open in 2008 after beating Rafael Nadal in the semi-final, but was defeated in straight sets by defending champion Roger Federer Federer thwarted Murray again in the final of the Australian Open in 2010. Murray later split from his coach Miles Maclagan. There was Australian Open final heartbreak for Murray again in 2011 , this time against Novak Djokovic. Murray had still not managed to win a set in his three Grand Slam finals Murray did take a set in his first Wimbledon final in 2012 - but the match ultimately ended in disappointment, as Roger Federer won in four sets Having been previously perceived as a cold figure, Murray endeared himself to the nation with an emotional speech after the final - so much so that in a year of British sporting triumph, the Scot came third behind Sir Bradley Wiggins and Jessica Ennis in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Murray and Federer met again on Centre Court at Wimbledon just a month later, where Murray beat his rival in a final for the first time to win Olympic gold for Team GB Later the same day Murray teamed up with Laura Robson as the pair claimed the mixed doubles silver medal, losing to Belarus pair Max Mirnyi and Victoria Azarenka in the final Murray made 2012 a year to remember by defeating Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to lift the US Open trophy and become the first British man in 76 years to win a Grand Slam title Murray and Djokovic met again at the 2013 Australian Open final in January but this time the Serb was victorious Murray beat Poland's Jerzy Janowicz in the semi-final of Wimbledon 2013 to reach the final for the second year in succession, setting up the chance to become the first British winner of a men's singles title at SW19 since Fred Perry in 1936 And that 77-year wait for a male British winner at Wimbledon was ended in comprehensive style by Murray as the 26-year-old from Dunblane defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in three straight sets, 6-4 7-5 6-4 Following a gruelling three hours and 10 minutes in temperatures exceeding 40C at the All England Club, Murray dropped to his knees after converting his fourth championship point Murray's victory was cheered on by many of the 15,000 spectators on Centre Court, thousands watching on the nearby big screen and millions more around the country