Andy Murray: Wimbledon champion through the years

Andy Murray in Nottingham in 1999
Born in Dunblane, Scotland, Murray showed early promise and won the under-14s title at the National Junior Championships in Nottingham in 1999
Murray wins US Open boys title
In 2004, Murray became the first British winner of the US Open boys title, beating Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky
Andy Murray beats Radek Stepanek
Making his debut at SW19 as an 18-year-old in 2005, Murray defeated Radek Stepanek to become first Scot to reach the third round at Wimbledon, before losing to David Nalbandian
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic
Murray paired up with his Wimbledon 2013 final opponent Novak Djokovic in the doubles at the Australian Open in 2006
Andy Murray (left) and Lleyton Hewitt
Murray claimed his first ATP title by beating Lleyton Hewitt in San Jose in the same year and moved above Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski in the rankings to become British number one
Andy Murray at US Open in 2008
Murray reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open in 2008 after beating Rafael Nadal in the semi-final, but was defeated in straight sets by defending champion Roger Federer
Andy Murray and Roger Federer
Federer thwarted Murray again in the final of the Australian Open in 2010. Murray later split from his coach Miles Maclagan.
Andy Murray loses in Australian Open final again
There was Australian Open final heartbreak for Murray again in 2011 , this time against Novak Djokovic. Murray had still not managed to win a set in his three Grand Slam finals
Andy Murray loses at Wimbledon
Murray did take a set in his first Wimbledon final in 2012 - but the match ultimately ended in disappointment, as Roger Federer won in four sets
Andy Murray crying
Having been previously perceived as a cold figure, Murray endeared himself to the nation with an emotional speech after the final - so much so that in a year of British sporting triumph, the Scot came third behind Sir Bradley Wiggins and Jessica Ennis in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Andy Murray wins gold at the Olympics
Murray and Federer met again on Centre Court at Wimbledon just a month later, where Murray beat his rival in a final for the first time to win Olympic gold for Team GB
Andy Murray (left) and Laura Robson
Later the same day Murray teamed up with Laura Robson as the pair claimed the mixed doubles silver medal, losing to Belarus pair Max Mirnyi and Victoria Azarenka in the final
Andy Murray lifts the US Open trophy
Murray made 2012 a year to remember by defeating Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to lift the US Open trophy and become the first British man in 76 years to win a Grand Slam title
Murray and Djokovic
Murray and Djokovic met again at the 2013 Australian Open final in January but this time the Serb was victorious
Murray reaches second Wimbledon final
Murray beat Poland's Jerzy Janowicz in the semi-final of Wimbledon 2013 to reach the final for the second year in succession, setting up the chance to become the first British winner of a men's singles title at SW19 since Fred Perry in 1936
Andy Murray beats Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon
And that 77-year wait for a male British winner at Wimbledon was ended in comprehensive style by Murray as the 26-year-old from Dunblane defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in three straight sets, 6-4 7-5 6-4
Murray wins Wimbledon 2013 title
Following a gruelling three hours and 10 minutes in temperatures exceeding 40C at the All England Club, Murray dropped to his knees after converting his fourth championship point
Murray wins Wimbledon 2013 title
Murray's victory was cheered on by many of the 15,000 spectators on Centre Court, thousands watching on the nearby big screen and millions more around the country

