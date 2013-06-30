Only my best will be good enough - Murray

  • From the section Tennis

Andy Murray feels he is in with a chance of winning Wimbledon this year, but insists only his best tennis will be good enough.

Murray takes on the 20th seed Mikhail Youzhny in the last 16 on Monday.

But despite the absence of several top seeds, including Roger Federer and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Murray refuses to be complacent.

