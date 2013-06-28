Fourth seed David Ferrer says he is improving on grass "every day" after defeating fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in round two.

The French Open runner-up is "happy" to have wrapped the match up in four sets on a day interrupted by rain.

The Spaniard will face the Ukrainian 26th seed Alexandr Dolgopolov in the third round, as he looks to improve on his 2012 quarter-final appearance.

