Ferrer improving on grass 'every day'
- From the section Tennis
Fourth seed David Ferrer says he is improving on grass "every day" after defeating fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in round two.
The French Open runner-up is "happy" to have wrapped the match up in four sets on a day interrupted by rain.
The Spaniard will face the Ukrainian 26th seed Alexandr Dolgopolov in the third round, as he looks to improve on his 2012 quarter-final appearance.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired