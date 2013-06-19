Wozniacki ousts Robson at Eastbourne
Caroline Wozniacki records a 6-4 6-4 victory over Laura Robson to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon International at Eastbourne.
The Danish number nine seed's solid defence ultimately proved too much for the more attacking but inconsistent game of Robson.
After the match, Wozniacki thanked the "amazing" crowd and said she was happy to have come through a tough match.
