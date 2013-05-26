Serena easily wins Paris opener

Serena Williams opened her bid for a second French Open title with a crushing victory over Anna Tatishvili.

The American, 31, was in last year's first round, but there were no such problems as she demolished unseeded Tatishvili.

World number one Williams saw off the Georgian 6-0 6-1 in 51 minutes and will meet Caroline Garcia of France next.

But her elder sister Venus was the first seed to exit as Urszula Radwanska beat her 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4.