Murray vows to respond after defeat
- From the section Tennis
Andy Murray says he wants to "respond well" in his next match following his defeat by Novak Djokovic at the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday.
Thee Serb world number one fought back to win 4-6 6-3 7-5 at London's O2 Arena.
The result sets up a group-stage showdown between Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday to qualify for the last four.
