Novak Djokovic is presented with the trophy for finishing the year as world number one at a ceremony held during the ATP Tour World Finals in London's O2 Arena.

The Serb tops the year-end rankings for the second season in succession after winning the Australian Open in January plus titles in Miami, Canada, Beijing and Shanghai.

Watch Djokovic take on Andy Murray at the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday, from 13:45 GMT on BBC Two and this website.