Djokovic crowned world number one

  • From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic is presented with the trophy for finishing the year as world number one at a ceremony held during the ATP Tour World Finals in London's O2 Arena.

The Serb tops the year-end rankings for the second season in succession after winning the Australian Open in January plus titles in Miami, Canada, Beijing and Shanghai.

Watch Djokovic take on Andy Murray at the ATP World Tour Finals on Wednesday, from 13:45 GMT on BBC Two and this website.

Top videos

Video

Dominant Anderson crowned Champions League winner

  • From the section Darts
Video

'Instinct' told me it was time to knock Povetkin out - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Anywhere but there! Bizarre own goal rebounds off team-mate

Video

Gunners finished match with a 'smile on their face' - Emery

Video

'What an incredible game of darts!' Anderson beats Van Gerwen

  • From the section Darts
Video

Chelsea must improve quickly - Sarri

Video

WSL Highlights: Everton 0-0 Chelsea

Video

88-shot rally in women's table tennis final

Video

Sir Alex Ferguson makes Old Trafford return

Video

Man Utd deserve the punishment - Mourinho

Video

Challenges will get tougher and tougher - Klopp

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you