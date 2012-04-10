Murray is the king of Queen's

World number four Andy Murray has committed to playing at Queen's Club for another five years, until 2016.

Murray made his professional debut at the tournament in 2005 as an 18-year-old and has won the tournament twice, in 2009 and 2011.

The news comes as the BBC extends its deal with the tournament, a traditional Wimbledon warm-up, until 2017.

The new contract guarantees at least 20 hours of live terrestrial television coverage every year.

"Ever since I got my first ATP World Tour match win at the tournament seven years ago, I have always loved playing at The Queen's Club," said Murray.

"I've won the tournament twice, and I'm looking forward to trying to win it many more times in the years to come."

He added: "It kind of made sense to do something long-term. I was never really going to play anywhere else, it works for me and hopefully works for the tournament as well.

"It's a long, long way way ahead but I'll just be focused on this year ahead. I mean the summer coming up is going to be huge, with the preparation for Wimbledon and also the Olympics, I think this tournament's going to be even more important.

"I might even practise here after Wimbledon if possible to get on the grass courts, so I might use it a little more than I have in previous years."

The BBC deal to 2017 is also a five-year extension, as this year's championship is covered by an existing arrangement.

Tournament director Chris Kermode added: "For Andy to commit to the Aegon Championship for the next five years on the same day as we announce the extension of our host broadcaster agreement with the BBC for the same duration is fantastic news for the tournament.

"Andy is hugely popular with our spectators and I know they will be as delighted as we are to welcome him back to the Queen's Club until at least 2016."

British number one Murray will join Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, whom he beat in last year's final, 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro and four-time champion Andy Roddick, all of whom have signed up to play in this year's event.

Murray is likely to be the top seed when the tournament begins on 11 June, with Tsonga currently in line to be the highest-ranked player in the opposite half of the draw.

The BBC began screening the prestigious grass-court event in 1979, and this deal will take coverage of international tennis at Queen's Club into its 40th year.