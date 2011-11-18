Tennis stars bring glitz and glamour to London
- From the section Tennis
The world's finest players gather for a glitzy ceremony to mark the start of the ATP World Tour Finals at London's 02, which begins on 20 November.
World number one Novak Djokovic, who will play Britain's Andy Murray in the group stages, says he is confident his injury problems have eased, while Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also in confident mood ahead of the tournament.
