Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Horn is 45th in the British under-18 rankings

Norfolk tennis youngster Pippa Horn remained upbeat despite suffering a narrow first-round loss in the Junior Wimbledon Championships.

The 15-year-old lost out in tie-breaks in both sets against American Stephanie Nauta on Saturday.

"It's always disappointing to lose in such a close match, I had set points in both sets," she told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I thought I did my best, gave as much as I could, on any other day the tie-breaks could have gone either way."

The West Harling prospect, who became the youngest ever national junior champion last year, was handed a wildcard entry to make her debut on the courts of SW19.

quote It was amazing, apparently I had a beaming smile, which I didn't realise

Horn opened up a 4-1 lead in the first set but Nauta, two years her senior, closed out the match 7-6 7-6.

"It was a good experience, I felt like I got a lot out of it," Horn added.

"It was amazing, apparently I had a beaming smile, which I didn't realise.

"I had so much support and really enjoyed every second of it."

Horn will now focus on the girls' doubles, in which she will face Jesika Maleckova and Chantal Skamlova with fellow Briton Sarah Beth Askew.

"We're playing the sixth seeds, a really, really good pair, but I think we've got a good chance," she explained.

"We'll just give it our best and see how it goes."