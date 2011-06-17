Last updated on .From the section Tennis

The picturesque Devonshire Park courts were swathed in dark cloud

The semi-finals and finals of the Aegon International will all take place on Saturday after heavy rain prevented any action at Eastbourne on Friday.

Play will begin at 1030 BST with Sam Stosur and Marion Bartoli on Centre Court, while Petra Kvitova plays Daniela Hantuchova on Court One.

The men's semi-finals will be between Kei Nishikori and Janko Tipsarevic, and Igor Kunitsyn against Andreas Seppi.

The men's final will complete a hectic day at Devonshire Park in Sussex.