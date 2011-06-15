Laura Robson parts with coach Patrick Mouratoglou

Robson was twice a finalist at the junior Australian Open

Laura Robson has parted company with coach Patrick Mouratoglou after only six months.

The 17-year-old, who starts her Wimbledon campaign in five days, has had a disappointing season and slipped to 257th in the world rankings.

"We are parting ways by mutual agreement and I really appreciate all that Patrick and his team have done for me," Robson said.

"We both felt the time was right to make a change."

Robson, who won the junior Wimbledon title in 2008, had spent much of the six months since Mouratoglou's appointment at his tennis academy near Paris.

On Monday, Robson crashed out of the Unicef Open in Holland with a first round defeat in which she served 13 double faults.

And despite her current form and predicament, Robson is excited at the prospect of appearing in the main draw at the All England Club for the third successive year.

"After Wimbledon identifying a new coach will be important," she said.

"But right now I want to concentrate on getting ready for Wimbledon, which I am really looking forward to.