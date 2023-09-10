Jade Jones: Two-time Olympic champion wins World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris
Jade Jones claimed her second World Taekwondo Grand Prix final success of the year by beating former world champion Luo Zongshi.
Two-time Olympic champion Jones, 30, defeated her Chinese opponent 2-0 in the final of the -57kg division in Paris.
Wales' Jones has now triumphed in her last three tournaments.
The latest win meant some revenge for last year's world championship semi-final defeat to Zongshi.
Jones, who overcame Turkey's Hatice Ilgun 2-1 to reach the final, is aiming to become the first taekwondo athlete to win three Olympic gold medals when she competes in Paris next year.