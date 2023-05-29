World Taekwondo Championships: Great Britain's Bradly Sinden claims second world title
Great Britain's Bradly Sinden has been crowned the men's -68kg taekwondo world champion for a second time.
The world number one beat South Korea's Jin Ho-jun in the final at the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku.
A silver medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Sinden won 3-2 in the first round before taking the second 16-9.
It adds to his 2019 title and improves on his silver in 2022, when he suffered a shock defeat in the final by South Korean Kwon Do-yun.
The 24-year-old Sinden's semi-final opponent Matin Rezaei of Iran took bronze along with Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov.
Earlier on Monday, Britain's two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones missed out on the medals after she was defeated in the women's -57kg quarter-finals by Lo Chia-ling of Chinese Taipei.
A former world champion, Jones lost 1-0 in the first round and 2-0 in the second as Lo - who claimed bronze at Tokyo 2020 - progressed to the final, where she was defeated by 17-year-old Luana Marton of Hungary.
The bronze medal was shared by Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun and Maria Clara Pacheco of Brazil.