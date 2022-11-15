Close menu

World Taekwondo Championships: Great Britain's Aaliyah Powell wins bronze

Aaliyah Powell
Aaliyah Powell also claimed bronze at the 2019 World Championships

Great Britain's Aaliyah Powell won bronze in the -62kg category at the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Powell was denied a place in the final when she was defeated by Belgium's Sarah Chaari despite starting well.

The 20-year-old raced into a 3-0 lead but eventually lost 12-6.

Chaari took the gold medal by beating Greece's Theopoula Sarvanaki, who reached the final with a victory against Feruza Sadikova.

There was no third-place match between Powell and Uzbekistan's Sadikova - instead, both losers from the semi-finals took bronze.

