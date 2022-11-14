Close menu

Jade Jones: Double Olympic champion wins World Championship bronze in Mexico

Britain's Jade Jones fights Kazakhstan's Kamila Aimukasheva at the 2022 Taekwondo World Championship in Mexico
Jade Jones won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones won -57kg bronze at the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Welsh fighter, 29, was beaten in the semi-final 4-1, 0-4, 3-8 by China's Zuo Longshi, who went on to win gold.

Jones, the 2019 world champion, had enjoyed comfortable progress to the last four, including a 7-1, 12-6 quarter-final win against Kamila Aimukasheva of Kazakhstan.

The championships continue with Lauren Williams and Aaliyah Powell on Tuesday.

Jones' compatriot Williams, a double junior world champion, fights in the -67kg competition.

English fighter Powell, a 2019 world bronze medallist, competes in the -62kg class.

