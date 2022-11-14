Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Jade Jones won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones won -57kg bronze at the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Welsh fighter, 29, was beaten in the semi-final 4-1, 0-4, 3-8 by China's Zuo Longshi, who went on to win gold.

Jones, the 2019 world champion, had enjoyed comfortable progress to the last four, including a 7-1, 12-6 quarter-final win against Kamila Aimukasheva of Kazakhstan.

The championships continue with Lauren Williams and Aaliyah Powell on Tuesday.

Jones' compatriot Williams, a double junior world champion, fights in the -67kg competition.

English fighter Powell, a 2019 world bronze medallist, competes in the -62kg class.