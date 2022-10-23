Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Teenager Caden Cunningham was fighting in his first Grand Prix final

Great Britain's Caden Cunningham won silver in Manchester in his first Taekwondo Grand Prix final.

Cunningham won the opening round of his +80kg category final with Brazil's Maicon Siqueira 6-4, before losing the second 8-3 and the third 4-1.

The 19-year-old beat the Ivory Coast's 2016 Olympic Champion Cheikh Cisse to guarantee a medal and reach the final.

"It was nice to win that semi-final against Cisse. He was a tough competitor," said Cunningham.

"I will come back and keep improving the colour of my medals and making them more frequent. I am gutted not to get gold but that's taekwondo."

Meanwhile, Great Britain's double Olympic medallist Bianca Walkden went out in the quarter-final, beaten by Germany's Lorena Brandl in the +73kg division.

Walkden won the opening round 4-0, but narrowly lost the second 3-2 and the third 8-7.