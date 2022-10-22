Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Jones won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016

Great Britain's double Olympic champion Jade Jones won silver in the -57kg at the World Taekwando Grand Prix in Manchester on Saturday.

The Welsh fighter did not drop a round on her way to the final against China's Luo Zongshi, who won gold.

She won the first round 5-0 but lost the second 12-4 and the third 11-3.

Wales' Lauren Williams won Britain's second medal with bronze in the -67kg after losing to France's Magda Wiet-Henin in the semi-final.

The Olympic silver medallist narrowly lost the opening round 4-2 before Wiet-Henin cruised to victory with a 12-3 score in the second.

Meanwhile, Great Britain's European champion Bradly Sinden withdrew from the final of the -68kg category on medical grounds.

Sinden, who beat Sweden's Ali Alian in the semi-final, still claimed silver despite not being able to continue in the competition.

"I was coming back from a previous injury so to pick up another one is disappointing," he said.

"We've got a World Championships in three weeks so it's great to have won some ranking points towards the Paris 2024 Olympics and secured another Grand Prix medal along the way."