World Taekwando Grand Prix: Great Britain win three more medals in Manchester
Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo
Great Britain's double Olympic champion Jade Jones won silver in the -57kg at the World Taekwando Grand Prix in Manchester on Saturday.
The Welsh fighter did not drop a round on her way to the final against China's Luo Zongshi, who won gold.
She won the first round 5-0 but lost the second 12-4 and the third 11-3.
Wales' Lauren Williams won Britain's second medal with bronze in the -67kg after losing to France's Magda Wiet-Henin in the semi-final.
The Olympic silver medallist narrowly lost the opening round 4-2 before Wiet-Henin cruised to victory with a 12-3 score in the second.
Meanwhile, Great Britain's European champion Bradly Sinden withdrew from the final of the -68kg category on medical grounds.
Sinden, who beat Sweden's Ali Alian in the semi-final, still claimed silver despite not being able to continue in the competition.
"I was coming back from a previous injury so to pick up another one is disappointing," he said.
"We've got a World Championships in three weeks so it's great to have won some ranking points towards the Paris 2024 Olympics and secured another Grand Prix medal along the way."