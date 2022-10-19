Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

World Taekwondo Grand Prix III 2022 Dates : 20-23 October Venue: Manchester Regional Arena Coverage: Watch live coverage from 20-23 October on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

The World Taekwondo Grand Prix III takes place from 20-23 October - and BBC Sport has live coverage.

More than 400 fighters from across the globe have headed to Manchester to compete in the third of four global Grand Prix events this year.

World number one Bradly Sinden and two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones are among the Britons taking part at the Manchester Regional Arena.

Olympic medallists Bianca Walkden and Lauren Williams - ranked number one and number two in the world respectively - and Paralympic medallists Amy Truesdale and Beth Munro will also compete.

Coverage details

Thursday, 20 October

17:00-18:45, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Friday, 21 October

17:00-18:30, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Saturday, 22 October

18:00-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Sunday, 23 October

18:00-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

All times are BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.