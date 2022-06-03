Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Jones won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016

Two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones won -57kg silver at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome.

The Welsh fighter, 29, defeated current Olympic champion Anastasija Zolotic on her way to the final.

But Jones lost 25-10 to China's Zongshi Luo, who claimed gold.

Great Britain's Bradly Sinden, fresh from claiming gold at the European Taekwondo Championships, had to settle for bronze after losing to Hakan Recber 53-24 in the -68kg semi-final.