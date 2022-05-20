Close menu

European Taekwondo Championships: Bianca Walkden and Beth Munro win gold medals

Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Bianca Walkden
Bianca Walkden has won bronze medals at the Olympics in 2016 and 2020

Bianca Walkden won gold at the European Taekwondo Championships for a fourth time as Beth Munro also triumphed.

Walkden, 30, defeated Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk 14-3 in Manchester in the +73kg final after previous successes in 2014, 2016 and 2021.

"It's really hard to win four, but I keep going until Paris [Olympics in 2024] and finish then," she said.

Munro, who took silver at last year's Paralympics in Tokyo, defeated Turkey's Secil Er in the K44 65kg final.

Liverpool-born Walkden, a bronze medallist at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, added: "One thing that kept me going was Liverpool have the [football] Champions League final next week so I thought I would start it off and hopefully they can become European champions as well.

"The crowd really does lift you up and in the first fight I was so nervous."

There were further medals for Britain as Amy Truesdale won bronze in the K44 +65kg event and Rebecca McGowan did likewise in the -73kg category.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured