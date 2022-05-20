Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Bianca Walkden has won bronze medals at the Olympics in 2016 and 2020

Bianca Walkden won gold at the European Taekwondo Championships for a fourth time as Beth Munro also triumphed.

Walkden, 30, defeated Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk 14-3 in Manchester in the +73kg final after previous successes in 2014, 2016 and 2021.

"It's really hard to win four, but I keep going until Paris [Olympics in 2024] and finish then," she said.

Munro, who took silver at last year's Paralympics in Tokyo, defeated Turkey's Secil Er in the K44 65kg final.

Liverpool-born Walkden, a bronze medallist at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, added: "One thing that kept me going was Liverpool have the [football] Champions League final next week so I thought I would start it off and hopefully they can become European champions as well.

"The crowd really does lift you up and in the first fight I was so nervous."

There were further medals for Britain as Amy Truesdale won bronze in the K44 +65kg event and Rebecca McGowan did likewise in the -73kg category.