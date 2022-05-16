Keira Forsythe had the lower part of her left arm amputated in 2019

Keira Forsythe was walking her dog in 2012 when it spotted a squirrel and chased after it.

But the dog took Forsythe with it, leaving her with a broken wrist and "excruciating" pain.

The accident left her with a rare condition called complex regional pain syndrome, leaving her arm paralysed for almost two years.

She eventually had it amputated and, 10 years later, the 24-year-old is now preparing for the Para-European Taekwondo Championships.

The Championships are taking place in Manchester between 19-22 May.

"I was in the most excruciating pain for four years," says Forsythe. "It ended with me having it off, so now I call this stumpy and we go everywhere together!"

Forsythe says that her taekwondo fighting style has had to change after losing her arm, but is setting her sights on the Paralympics in Paris 2024.

"I felt like when I first had my arm off it wouldn't affect my fighting much, but you don't realise how much you use that arm in a fight until it's not there."

Despite the adjustments, though, Forsythe admits that there are some positives.

"There's no head shots in para taekwondo so not kicking people in the head has been an adjustment - but I have enjoyed not being kicked in the head myself, so it does have its perks!"

Looking ahead to the Championships, Forsythe is relishing her underdog status as one of the lesser-experienced athletes.

"I feel like I'm in a no pressure situation. I'm still very new to this but I still want to go out there and smash it," she says. "I feel like it's a spicy sport, anything can happen."

Forsythe is from the same area of north Wales as former Olympic champion Jade Jones and has been coached by her grandfather and brother in the past - she will be hoping to add to the region's taekwondo success with a medal at the upcoming Championships.

"My big dream is Paris 2024. I think I'd be silly not to aim for that, so hopefully this is the first step on that journey," she added.