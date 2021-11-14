Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Bianca Walkden won +67kg bronze at the Tokyo Olympics

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Bianca Walkden won gold at the French Open on her return to competition.

Walkden, 30, had not fought since the Tokyo Olympics but won a first French title since 2013 in beating Solene Avoulette 15-4 in the +73kg final.

Olympic silver medallist Lauren Williams won -67kg silver, while Maddison Moore did likewise at -49kg.

Mo Nour rounded off the British medals with bronze in the men's -58kg division.

"It was good to be back," said three-time world champion Walkden. "I felt nervous because I wasn't sure what would happen. So it's nice to come back with gold."