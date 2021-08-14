Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Woolley (right) only recently returned home after competing in the Tokyo Olympics

Irish Olympic taekwondo star Jack Woolley is awaiting surgery after being violently attacked in Dublin on Friday.

The 22-year-old said on social media he was randomly set upon during a night out with friends in his hometown.

Woolley posted footage on Instagram from inside an ambulance and a hospital bed, showing blood-soaked clothes and a number of significant cuts to his face.

Despite injuries including a deep cut on his lip that required temporary stitching, he said he was "all good".

"So basically, I was crossing over the road and there was a load of people and they just punched me in the mouth," he said.

Woolley went to Japan with hopes of securing a medal in the 58kg division but was eliminated in the first round in a close contest with Argentina's Lucas Guzman.