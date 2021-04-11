Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Walkden claimed her third world title in Manchester in 2019

World taekwondo champion Bianca Walkden reclaimed her European crown after her opponent withdrew from the heavyweight final because of injury.

Walkden won her first two fights in Bulgaria, including a commanding 19-2 victory over Marlene Jahl of Austria in the +73kg semi-finals.

Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk, who beat Walkden in the final three years ago, sustained a foot injury during her last-four victory and withdrew less than a minute into the final which the Briton led 1-0.

Team-mate Rebecca McGowan won her maiden European title with victory in the -73kg division.

The 20-year-old Scottish fighter, who is likely to be Walkden's understudy for the women's Olympic heavyweight division this summer, looked strong on her way to the European final where she impressively defeated London Olympic champion Milica Mandic of Serbia 20-14.

It took GB Taekwondo's medal haul to five for the event, after Jade Jones' -57kg victory on Friday and silver medals for Bradly Sinden (-68kg) and Lauren Williams (-67kg).

"I am really proud of myself for getting this far and for what I have achieved," said Williams, who has endured three injury-hit years since her breakthrough season in 2018.

"My preparation was far from ideal but I still made the final and got major experience again under my belt."