Jade Jones retains European taekwondo title in Bosnia
Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has retained her European -57kg title with a dominant display in Bosnia.
The 27-year-old Welsh star defeated Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun 35-11.
There were also bronze medals for Maddison Moore and Jordyn Smith in the -49kg division and for Rebecca McGowan in the +67kg event.
But there was disappointment for Lauren Williams who lost in the quarter-finals of the -67kg competition.
