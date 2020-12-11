Last updated on .From the section Taekwondo

Jones is aiming to retain her Olympic title in Tokyo next year

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has retained her European -57kg title with a dominant display in Bosnia.

The 27-year-old Welsh star defeated Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun 35-11.

There were also bronze medals for Maddison Moore and Jordyn Smith in the -49kg division and for Rebecca McGowan in the +67kg event.

But there was disappointment for Lauren Williams who lost in the quarter-finals of the -67kg competition.