Jade Jones will be aiming for a third successive taekwondo Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2021

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones says she has struggled during lockdown and felt like she was "retired".

This summer's Olympic Games were due to begin today in Tokyo, Japan, but have been delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones won her first world title last year and was aiming to become a three-time Olympic champion in 2020.

"I didn't think it would affect me," Jones told BBC Breakfast.

"It's felt like I've been retired a little bit. It's been tough.

"Athletes always have a goal and you wake up every day with that one thing, you literally know why you're waking up and what you're going to training for.

"But to wake up and think 'what am I doing, what competition?' and still now we don't know when the next competition is, we're just kind of training and floating."

The 27-year-old from north Wales has now returned to training with Team GB, with the taekwondo squad departing for a training camp in Croatia next week.

But Jones says she kept sharp during lockdown by sparring with fellow world champion Bianca Walkden.

"I've spent lockdown with my housemate Bianca Walkden just fighting and beating each other up in the garage downstairs," Jones added.

"It's changed my outlook and kind of made me enjoy it and appreciate it more, because you can get so wrapped up in the Olympic bubble of your sport, so just to realise what is truly important and just appreciate all those memories and moments even more."