Jade Jones: Olympic taekwondo champion pulls out of President's final

Jade Jones was 19 when she won Olympic gold at London 2012

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones was forced to pull out of the President's Cup final in Sweden on medical grounds.

Jones, 26, had battled her way to the -57kg final before withdrawing in Helsingborg and settling for silver.

A GB taekwondo statement read: "Due to the nature of fight days within the sport, Jade has had to compete for a prolonged period of time.

"Once back in the UK, she will look to prepare for her next competition."

Triple world champion Bianca Walkden started off her 2020 campaign with gold in the +73kg event, while Christian McNeish won bronze in the men's -68kg category.