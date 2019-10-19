Bianca Walkden & Lauren Williams earn World Taekwondo Grand Prix silver in Sofia

Bianca Walkden (left) and China's Zheng Shuyin
Walkden beat rival Zheng in a controversial World Championship final meeting in May

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden and Lauren Williams had to settle for silver at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix event in Bulgaria.

Walkden was beaten 3-2 after arch-rival Zheng Shuyin, of China, took the lead in the final few seconds of their +67kg final.

Olympic champion Zheng was beaten by Walkden in a controversial World Championship final in May.

Williams lost the -67kg final 25-20 to Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi in Sofia.

