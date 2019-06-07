Taekwondo: Britain's Sinden and Cho win bronze at Rome Grand Prix

Bradly Sinden (L) became Britain's first-ever male world taekwondo champion at the World Championships last month

Great Britain's Bradly Sinden and Mahama Cho won bronze medals after semi-final defeats at the Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome.

Cho, 29, was beaten by Ruslan Zhaparov of Kazakhstan in the +80kg division.

Sinden was beaten by South Korea's Lee Dae-Hoon in the -68kg division.

It was the 20-year-old's first event since becoming Britain's first male world taekwondo champion at last month's World Championships at Manchester Arena.

Bianca Walkden, who secured her third successive world taekwondo title in Manchester, is also among the nine-strong Great Britain team.

The 27-year-old is due to compete in the women's +67kg event on Saturday.

The three-day event in Rome marks the start of World Taekwondo Grand Prix season, with further events in Japan and Bulgaria before the final in Russia in December.