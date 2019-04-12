World Taekwondo Championships: GB announce 15-strong team

Bianca Walkden is hoping to secure a third successive world crown

Olympic medallists Jade Jones, Bianca Walkden and Lutalo Muhammad will lead a 15-strong British team at the World Taekwondo Championships in Manchester.

Walkden is bidding for a third successive world crown, while Jones hopes to claim her first after previous silver and bronze medals.

Muhammad and Mahama Cho are among a group aiming to become Britain's first male world taekwondo champion.

The event, from 15-21 May, is being hosted in the UK for the first time.

"We have a target of three to five medals and we feel we are capable of winning three to five," said performance director Gary Hall.

Britain's record tally is five medals at the 2017 tournament held in Muju, South Korea.

The World Taekwondo Championships run from 15-21 May with finals and semi-finals being shown each evening live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and digital platforms (connected TV & BBC Sport app).

Media playback is not supported on this device Lauren Williams' journey from kickboxing to taekwondo... via a caravan

Full squad

Male:

-54kg: Mason Yarrow (Doncaster)

-58kg: Hassan Haider (Falkirk)

-63kg: Josh Calland (Liverpool)

-68kg: Bradly Sinden (Doncaster)

-74kg: Christian McNeish (Plaistow)

-80kg: Damon Sansum (Elgin)

-87kg: Lutalo Muhammad (Walthamstow)

+87kg: Mahama Cho (Stockwell)

Female:

-46kg: Jordyn Smith (Falkirk)

-49kg: Maddison Moore (Blakedown)

-53kg: Aaliyah Powell (Huddersfield)

-57kg: Jade Jones (Flint)

-62kg: No selection

-67kg: Lauren Williams (Blackwood)

-73kg: Rebecca McGowan (Dumbarton)

+73kg: Bianca Walkden (Liverpool)