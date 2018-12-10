World Taekwondo Grand Slam: Lauren Williams aims to pay off parents' mortgage

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester Grand Prix: Lauren Williams wins Taekwondo gold for Great Britain

World Taekwondo Grand Slam Venue: Wuxi, China Date: 12-16 December Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and app on 15-16 December

European champion Lauren Williams is aiming to win the season-ending World Taekwondo Grand Slam event in China to help pay off her parents' mortgage.

More than £54,000 is available to the winner of each division - the largest prize fund in the history of the sport.

Williams joins Olympic champion Jade Jones in GB's 11-strong team for the event, which runs from 12-16 December.

"I have always wanted to help them and that money would go to them before myself," she told BBC Sport.

"It's an incentive but we go there to have fun, put on a spectacle and, if I won, I would seriously consider paying off my parents' mortgage."

Williams, 19, is ranked fourth in the global standings for the women's -67kg division and will face 16 of the strongest competitors from her category at the competition in Wuxi.

The Welsh fighter won bronze and silver at the first two World Taekwondo Grand Prix events of 2018, before securing her first title in Manchester in October.

A quarter-final elimination followed at the Grand Prix final in Fujairah last month - and Williams is determined to put that defeat behind her.

"It has been a rollercoaster," said Williams, reflecting on her results since the departure of coach Paul Green at the end of 2017.

"I'm quite harsh on myself because I felt I have done terribly, but on reflection it has been a positive year with Manchester the highlight.

"It is the final competition of the year, so there's one big final push and then I can have some time off for Christmas."

The finals of the World Taekwondo Grand Slam series will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website on 15-16 December.

Great Britain's World Taekwondo Grand Slam squad

Jade Jones (-57kg), Bianca Walkden (+67kg), Lauren Williams (-67kg), Lutalo Muhammad (+80kg), Mahama Cho (+80kg), Damon Sansum (-80kg), Bradly Sinden (-68kg), Kyla Juliet (-57kg), Rebecca McGowan (+67kg) and Jordyn Smith (-49kg).