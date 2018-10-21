World Taekwondo Grand Prix: GB's Jade Jones wins gold in Manchester

From the section

Jade Jones won -57kg gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones claimed Great Britain's second gold medal of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix by winning the -57kg event.

The Welsh fighter looked comfortable through the rounds before beating China's Zhou Lijun 11-4 in the final in Manchester.

Damon Samsun took silver for Britain as he lost in the final of the -80kg competition.

Britain also ended the event with two silvers and one bronze.

Wales' Lauren Williams won gold in the -67kg division on Friday.

