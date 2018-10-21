World Taekwondo Grand Prix: GB's Jade Jones wins gold in Manchester
-
- From the section Taekwondo
Double Olympic champion Jade Jones claimed Great Britain's second gold medal of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix by winning the -57kg event.
The Welsh fighter looked comfortable through the rounds before beating China's Zhou Lijun 11-4 in the final in Manchester.
Damon Samsun took silver for Britain as he lost in the final of the -80kg competition.
Britain also ended the event with two silvers and one bronze.
Wales' Lauren Williams won gold in the -67kg division on Friday.
More to follow.