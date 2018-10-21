World Taekwondo Grand Prix: GB's Jade Jones wins gold in Manchester

By David McDaid

BBC Olympic sports reporter

Jade Jones
Jade Jones won -57kg gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones claimed Great Britain's second gold medal of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix by winning the -57kg event.

The Welsh fighter looked comfortable through the rounds before beating China's Zhou Lijun 11-4 in the final in Manchester.

Damon Samsun took silver for Britain as he lost in the final of the -80kg competition.

Britain also ended the event with two silvers and one bronze.

Wales' Lauren Williams won gold in the -67kg division on Friday.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you