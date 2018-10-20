GB's Bianca Walkden wins silver at Manchester Taekwondo Grand Prix

Bianca Walkden won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics

World champion Bianca Walkden won Great Britain's second medal of the Manchester Taekwondo Grand Prix, taking silver in the +67kg category.

Walkden was pipped to the top prize, going down 6-4 in the final to the Olympic champion Zheng Shuyin of China.

"All I want to do is win gold and I was just a little bit off today," Walkden, 27, told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully in May I can turn this silver into gold and retain my world title."

Walkden's medal comes 24 hours after GB team-mate Lauren Williams won gold in the -67kg event.

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester Grand Prix: Lauren Williams wins Taekwondo gold for Great Britain

Having completed the clean sweep of four Grand Prix titles in 2017, Walkden was looking for her maiden gold of the current season.

Following a bye in the opening round, Walkden saw off the 2008 Olympic champion, Maria Espinoza of Mexico, on the way to facing the woman who beat her in the 2016 Rio Olympics semi-finals.

Neither fighter was able to register a point in a cagey opening round before Zhen took a 4-1 lead going into the last round.

And despite a late flurry from Walkden, spurred on by a partisan home crowd, it was her Chinese opponent who came out on top.

The Liverpudlian will have another shot at gold at the Grand Prix Final in November.

Find out how to get into taekwondo in our special guide.

However, looming large in her thoughts after stepping off the podium was becoming world champion for a third successive time next year - also in Manchester.

"Obviously my goal is to get gold in every event but my ultimate goal is to retain my world title," added Walkden. "Then I want to go out to Tokyo and become Olympic champion."

On Sunday, GB's two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones tops the bill as the competition comes to a close at the Manchester Regional Arena.