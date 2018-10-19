Lauren Williams wins Taekwondo Manchester Grand Prix gold for Great Britain

Lauren Williams (left) defeated Croatian Matea Jelic 15-10 in the final

Great Britain's Lauren Williams won gold at the Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester on Friday.

The Welsh fighter beat Croatia's Matea Jelic by 15 points to 10 in the final of the women's -68kg division.

The Manchester Grand Prix victory is the 19-year-old's second in as many seasons on home soil, after she also took gold in London last year.

Bradley Sinden also secured a bronze medal for Britain in the men's -68kg category.

However, earlier in the day Britain's two-time Olympic medallist Lutalo Muhammad missed out on a medal.

Fighting in a heavier division at +80kg, the 27-year-old was hampered by a knee injury as he lost 33-27 to China's Sun Hongyi in the quarter-finals.

"It's difficult to lose in front of this home crowd but there's no excuses," Muhammad told BBC Sport.

"I came close, made a few mistakes and unfortunately they were costly.

"I'm in a transition period - this is my debut in a new division - and it's going to take me a few months to be in the condition to really be a strong challenge to these heavyweights."

On Saturday two-time world champion Bianca Walkden is in action in the +67kg event, while on Sunday double Olympic champion Jade Jones will bid to add another title on home soil.